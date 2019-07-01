Live report: Kenya vs Senegal

Follow the game LIVE HERE!

This is a must-win game for both Kenya and Senegal. With Algeria already secured a place in the top two; only one place remains.

Although third place could see a team progress, the competition to be one of the best ranked third placed teams is fierce.

Kenya lost their first game 2-0 to Algeria but recovered well with a 3-2 win over Tanzania.

Senegal, meanwhile, kicked off their campaign with a 2-0 win over Tanzania before losing 1-0 to group leaders Algeria.

