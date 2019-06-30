AFCON 2019 News 30.6.2019 06:11 pm

Blow by blow: Madagascar vs Nigeria

Ahmed Musa of Nigeria celebrates a goal. EPA/ZURAB KURTSIKIDZE EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Madagascar are already assured of going beyond the group stages at their first ever appearance in the finals.

They can go through as group winners if they add to their exploits by beating Nigeria tonight.

That is something Madagascar has never managed to do – in fact, they’ve never so much as scored a goal against the Super Eagles.

Gernot Rohr has made six changes to the Super Eagles’ starting lineup, whereas Nicolas Dupuis has decided not to tinker with a winning formula, sticking with the same 11 who began their historic 1-0 win over Burundi.

 

