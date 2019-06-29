Injured Aurier fears Cup of Nations ‘finished’

The Tottenham defender had to be replaced in the 70th minute and will undergo medical exams to determine the extent of his injury.

“I think it’s finished for me. I felt a pull or a tear. We’re going to do a test tomorrow (Saturday) and we’ll see. It’s not great,” Aurier said.

Ivory Coast, the 2015 champions, won their opener 1-0 against Namibia but were beaten in their second game in Cairo to leave the Elephants likely fighting for second place in Group D.

