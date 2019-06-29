AFCON 2019 News 29.6.2019 11:10 am

Injured Aurier fears Cup of Nations ‘finished’

Achraf Hakimi of Morocco takes on Serge Aurier of Ivory Coast during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Finals match between Morocco and Ivory Coast at Al Salam Stadium in Cairo, Egypt on 28 June 2019 © Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Achraf Hakimi of Morocco takes on Serge Aurier of Ivory Coast during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Finals match between Morocco and Ivory Coast at Al Salam Stadium in Cairo, Egypt on 28 June 2019 © Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Ivory Coast captain Serge Aurier believes he will play no further part at the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt after sustaining a leg injury during Friday’s 1-0 loss to Morocco.

The Tottenham defender had to be replaced in the 70th minute and will undergo medical exams to determine the extent of his injury.

“I think it’s finished for me. I felt a pull or a tear. We’re going to do a test tomorrow (Saturday) and we’ll see. It’s not great,” Aurier said.

Ivory Coast, the 2015 champions, won their opener 1-0 against Namibia but were beaten in their second game in Cairo to leave the Elephants likely fighting for second place in Group D.

 

