Baxter explains Williams selection 

The South African senior national men’s team lost 1-0 to the Ivorians, but Williams made some incredible saves for the team which denied the Ivorians to add to their goal tally.

“We played Ronwen because… When we played in Tunisia against Libya we played with three centre backs and their strength was playing in lots of crosses. But that was not the Ivory Coast strength,” Baxter explained.

“This was a different game. Darren was suited for that game against Libya and Darren has been a little bit more inactive. Ronwen was more suited for this game, his shot stopping and his quick distribution would be important. I thought Ronwen did very well.”

Bafana’s next face neighbours Namibia in their second game of the group stages at the competition on Friday.

