Baxter admits Bafana misfire

Stuart Baxter admitted that Bafana Bafana failed to produce the goods in attack on Monday afternoon as they went down 1-0 to the Ivory Coast in their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Group D opener at the Al SalamStadium in Cairo.The Bafana coach praised his side’s overall performance, but admitted they could not argue with the result given their lack of threat to the Elephants’ goal.

“Because of the lack of strikes we can’t complain about losing, but I thought the players put in a good performance, and it was a great learning curve,” said Baxter.

“What didn’t work for us in the beginning was that when you are playing a physically strong team, you need to take the opportunity to make rapid transitions” he added.