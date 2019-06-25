Baxter admits Bafana misfire

Stadium in Cairo.The Bafana coach praised his side’s overall performance, but admitted they could not argue with the result given their lack of threat to the Elephants’ goal.
“Because of the lack of strikes we can’t complain about losing, but I thought the players put in a good performance, and it was a great learning curve,” said Baxter.
“What didn’t work for us in the beginning was that when you are playing a physically strong team, you need to take the opportunity to make rapid transitions” he added.
into goal chances so we can’t be completely satisfied but we showed enough that we can take points from the group.”Bafana next play Namibia on Friday at the same stadium, and Baxter also admitted that whoever loses that game will probably be gone from the competition.
“I think if either team loses that game we can say goodbye,” said the Bafana coach.
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.
Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.