Pharaohs slay Warriors in Afcon opener

Egyptian fans brought a raw, red sea of noise to the Cairo International Stadium on Friday, and were rewarded with the sweetest of strikes from Trezeguet as the Pharaohs won their opening match of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations 1-0 against Zimbabwe.

Mohamed Salah was the man most clearly came to see, the Liverpool man ‘s name on the back of so many Egypt shirts around the ground. But it was the 24 year-old Trezeguet, a product of Cairo giants Al Ahly’s youth academy, who now plays with Kasimpasa in Turkey, who stole the show, cutting in from the left shortly before half time and curling a sublime finish beyond the reach of Edmore Sibanda in the Warriors goal.

Sibanda was one of six Premier Soccer League players in the Zimbabwe starting line-up, that also included the Kaizer Chiefs pair of Khama Billiat and Teenage Hadebe, as well as a former Khosi in Zimbabwe captain Knowledge Musona.

Egypt, however, spurred on by a rousing rendition of their national anthem before kick off, threatened to blow the Warriors away in the early stages, their speed of pass just too quick for the Zimbabwe defence.

Sibanda had to be alert to clear a dangerous cross from Salah, operating on the right flank, and then tipped over a header, before making another fine save from Abdallah Bekhit, after a slick Pharaohs move.

Zimbabwe did grow into the game a little, with Billiat producing some good passing from a deeper attacking role and Marvellous Nakamba also a livewire. In the end, however, they battled to break through a resolute Egyptian defence, with the Warriors’ best chance of the opening period coming from a quick free kick, that saw Billiat’s effort blocked behind for a corner.

Sunday Chidzambwa’s side looked even less threatening after the break, with Egypt managing the game fairly comfortably. Salah’s effort was well saved by Sibanda at his near post, while AmaZulu’s Ovidy Karuru had a long-range shot that was comfortable for Egypt ‘keeper Mohamed El-Shenawy.

Sibanda ultimately succumbed to an injury he seemed to pick up in the early stages of the match, with Baroka FC’s Elvis Chipezeze coming on to replace him in goal.

The second match in Group A takes place on Saturday as Uganda take on DR Congo, also at the Cairo International Stadium.

