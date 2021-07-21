Majority of our police service not fit for purpose
Editorials
A doctor was picked up by police in Bedfordview while returning from stabilising a relative who was very ill with Covid.
An EMPD officer uses his phone to capture footage while people carry goods as they loot from Cambridge Foods in Vosloorus in Ekurhuleni, 12 July 2021. Several shops are damaged and cars burnt in Johannesburg and surrounding areas following a night of violence. It is unclear if the looting is linked to sporadic protests following the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: Citizen.co.za/Michel Bega
Read more on these topics