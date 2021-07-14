Wandile Sihlobo
3 minute read
14 Jul 2021
5:52 am
Opinion
Opinion | Premium

Wheat production forecast: There is hope for food prices

Wandile Sihlobo

The IGC forecasts the 2021-22 global maize production at a new peak of 1.2 billion tons, up by 6% year-on-year.

Picture: iStock
The improved weather conditions in the US and parts of Europe, along with harvest pressure in South America, has led to a slight cooling of global grains and vegetable oil prices. Global food prices This is evident in the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations’ Global Food Price Index which fell by 3% in June from the previous month to 125 points; the first drop in 12 consecutive monthly increases. The decline in grains and oilseeds was a major driver of this development. With that said, the index is still 34% higher than the corresponding period last year....

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

SOUTH AFRICA

Daily news update: SA looting, vaccine risk and Google's 'biggest fine'
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
PREMIUM!

COLUMNS

Protests: Why not ask Zuma to end it?
2 hours ago
2 hours ago

SOUTH AFRICA

LIVE UPDATES: Some KZN residents panic buying as few shops remain open
13 hours ago
13 hours ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Protest fallout: 'I don’t understand why they destroyed my shop'
21 hours ago
21 hours ago