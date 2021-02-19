 
 
Chiefs and Pirates need to catch up with Sundowns

It’s time Chiefs and Pirates step-up and show why they have a huge following and sponsors line-up for them.

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe
19 Feb 2021
01:42:01 PM
Samir Nurkovic (left) of Kaizer Chiefs and Deon Hotto (right) of Orlando Pirates. (Backpagepix)

Can’t help but ask myself, what are other teams doing when the likes of Mamelodi Sundowns are aiming so high, have big ambitions and play such entertaining football. I mean, I just don’t get it, really, what is it about the Pretoria team that makes them such a good team to watch in the DStv Premiership than their rivals? Before I go any further, I know some of you are already thinking, ‘Sundowns has the money hence they attract good players’. But let’s be realistic, Sundowns are not the only team in the PSL with money. Yes, Patrice Motsepe might...

