Chiefs and Pirates need to catch up with Sundowns

Can’t help but ask myself, what are other teams doing when the likes of Mamelodi Sundowns are aiming so high, have big ambitions and play such entertaining football. I mean, I just don’t get it, really, what is it about the Pretoria team that makes them such a good team to watch in the DStv Premiership than their rivals? Before I go any further, I know some of you are already thinking, ‘Sundowns has the money hence they attract good players’. But let’s be realistic, Sundowns are not the only team in the PSL with money. Yes, Patrice Motsepe might...

Yes, Patrice Motsepe might have invested a lot of money in that club, but teams like Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates also have money. They have some big budgets and with back-up from sponsors.

There are other teams as well in the league who have good budgets and are able to attract quality players and compete for honours.

But, for now, let me just focus on Bucs and Chiefs because to be realistic, they are the two most loved clubs in the country.

So, why do they seem like they have become shadows of their old selves in the last few years.

I mean, these clubs have some undeniable huge history in the country and success.

They used to attract some of the big players in the country which obviously brought success at the clubs.

Don’t get me wrong here, I believe both Chiefs and Pirates have some good players currently, especially Pirates who managed to bolster their squad further before the start of the season while Amakhosi had to strive on with the squad from last year following their transfer ban – that doesn’t change anything though. Players at these clubs are meant to be quality and fight for every trophy on offer and play some good football.

But, Sundowns have taken over and they have become South Africa’s most successful club in the last decade. And I won’t even go on to count the number of trophies they lifted in the last few years.

I remember how everyone thought the ship would sink when Pitso Mosimane announced his departure at the club to join North African giants Al Ahly. However, by the look of things, it doesn’t seem to be the case.

They might have missed out on the first trophy of the season in the MTN8 which saw Pirates ending their six years trophy drought by claiming it.

But when you look at the performances in the league and the Caf Champions League you can tell that this is a team on a mission. Downs are definitely gunning to defend their domestic league title as they currently sit at the summit of the log while their campaign in the continental competition looks to be on a good path after winning their first group stages match against Al Hilal of Sudan.

Okay, let me cut Pirates some slack because they have also done well in the Caf Confederation Cup after winning their first leg against Jwaneng Galaxy to put one foot into the group stages of the competition with a 3-0 convincing victory. But there is still a long way to go.

Fact is, it’s time Chiefs and Pirates step-up and show why they have a huge following and sponsors line-up for them.

I think it’s important to note that I have also been impressed with some teams in the league this season, but if there is one side that deserves a mention it has to be Golden Arrows with their beautiful football. While newcomers Swallows FC have also been good to watch.

