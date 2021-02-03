 
 
South African football supporters are petty

local soccer 3 weeks ago

Last weekend, I got to experience how petty South African football supporters are after the derby.

Sibongiseni Gumbi
03 Feb 2021
08:00:09 AM
South African football supporters are petty

Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates fans (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Just as Orlando Pirates coach, Josef Zinnbauer had said it a few days earlier, I got to witness how petty supporters can be on Saturday. Okay, let me start from the beginning so you can understand what I’m trying to tell you here. In the build up to the derby, Zinnbauer was asked about the calls from some of Pirates fans who wanted him out. He hit the nail right on the head. “I understand the supporters… they always have different views. You meet one, and he says ‘hey, you are a good coach. We didn’t have a cup for...

