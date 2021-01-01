The Sundowns versus Pirates game could be a game of secret weapons

Throughout this week I’ve been focusing on the key players that are likely to make an impact in the mouthwatering tie between Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates particularly in attack, but to be honest this is one clash that will determine the victor by winning the game from all the departments on the field. It all starts at the defense, to midfielders, strikers and of course , the bench. ALSO READ: Orlando Pirates will beat Mamelodi Sundowns – Mothibi Yes, I said the bench. I believe both sides have a magnificent bench with players that are capable of changing the...

Throughout this week I’ve been focusing on the key players that are likely to make an impact in the mouthwatering tie between Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates particularly in attack, but to be honest this is one clash that will determine the victor by winning the game from all the departments on the field.

It all starts at the defense, to midfielders, strikers and of course , the bench.

ALSO READ: Orlando Pirates will beat Mamelodi Sundowns – Mothibi

Yes, I said the bench. I believe both sides have a magnificent bench with players that are capable of changing the whole complexion of the game and become match winners.

These are players that barely make the starting line-up, but their services are always being utilised.

A player like Keletso Makgalwa at Downs has proven to be an impact player and does the job well when given the chance.

The Sundowns development graduate has a knack for goals and could be Downs secret weapon going into this game.

At Pirates, Terrence Dzvukamanja is a player who has the potential to change the fortunes of a team when in need.

The Zimbabwean international uses his pace and skill to mesmerize opponents and that’s exactly what Pirates need for this game.

But again, this is a huge game which can go either way.

Looking at the squads and their last few games, I believe this how they will be lining-up.

Downs will go with Dennis Onyango, a Ugandan international and former African goalkeeper of the year.

Onyango has been a pillar of strength in the star studded Downs team with his goalkeeping abilities helping the club claim many trophies in the last couple of years.

Then comes the back four, that will consists of Lyle Lakay, Thapelo Morena, Brian Mandela and marshaled by Ricardo Nascimento. They have been so strong that they have only conceded five goals in the league so far.

The Pretoria side’s midfield is full of talented players with midfield maestro Andile Jali pulling the strings alongside Lebogang Maboe, Sphelele Mkhulise and Themba Zwane.

Peter Shalulile and Kermit Erasmus have been impressive upfront and they will certainly be dangerous whenever they have the ball inside the box.

Meanwhile, Pirates also have one of the best goalkeepers, in Ghanaian Richard Ofori.

The rearguard will be led by Thulani Hlatshwayo, who will be partnered by Ntsiki Nyauza, with Wayde Jooste and Innocent Maela on the wings.

The central midfield combination of Ben Motshwari and Thabang Monare has been very excellent, with Thembinkosi Lorch and Deon Hotto on the sides, while Vincent Pule has been doing quite well playing behind the striker. Gabadinho Mhango should lead the attack and a game of this magnitude is where the Malawian stands out most.

I wish I could make a score prediction, but this is a tough one to call and I feel sorry for the betting guys. May the best team win.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.