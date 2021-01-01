 
 
The Sundowns versus Pirates game could be a game of secret weapons

local soccer 2 hours ago

Both sides have a magnificent bench with players that are capable of changing the whole complexion of the game and become match winners. 

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe
01 Jan 2021
05:01:02 PM
Thembinkosi Lorch and Themba Zwane fight for the ball during a clash between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns at Orlando Stadium. (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)

Throughout this week I’ve been focusing on the key players that are likely to make an impact in the mouthwatering tie between Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates particularly in attack, but to be honest this is one clash that will determine the victor by winning the game from all the departments on the field. It all starts at the defense, to midfielders, strikers and of course , the bench. ALSO READ: Orlando Pirates will beat Mamelodi Sundowns – Mothibi Yes, I said the bench. I believe both sides have a magnificent bench with players that are capable of changing the...

