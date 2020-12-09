 
 
Is Gavin Hunt the unluckiest coach in South Africa?

This question just popped into my head as I was mulling over a conversation I had with colleagues.

Is Gavin Hunt the unluckiest coach in South Africa?

Disappointed Gavin Hunt, Head Coach of Kaizer Chiefs (Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix)

It could be. That’s my answer to the question posed in the headline. Gavin Hunt could be the unluckiest coach in local football. This question just popped into my head as I was pulling over a conversation I had with colleagues, with some suggesting that he might quit Kaizer Chiefs as he is not finding the answers that the club were looking for when they hired him at the beginning of this season. Well, I know it might be a little premature to even think that Hunt would quit – after being in charge for a mere 10 games. But...

