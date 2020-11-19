 
 
OPINION: Tembo needs to take SuperSport to the promised land  

local soccer 2 days ago

Kaitano Tembo needs to get his team going and challenge crosstown rivals Mamelodi Sundowns for the league title.

Ntokozo Gumede
19 Nov 2020
12:52:57 PM
Kaitano Tembo coach of SuperSport United (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

SuperSport United are one of those teams who don’t like to fire a coach after one or two bad results much like one Siviwe “Chippa” Mpengesi of Chippa United and some of the club bosses up North. Kaitano Tembo is in his third full season at the helm of SuperSport as he started acting in the role in March 2018 following Eric Tinkler’s departure when he lost the dressing room and almost relegated the club. At the start of the 2018/19 season, Tembo was given the role on a permanent basis and has since gone on to reach the MTN8...

