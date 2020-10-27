Is it dark because daybreak is on horizon at Kaizer Chiefs? 

This is what we say when we want to give someone hope that the more difficult a bad situation they currently face gets, is an indication that it is about to cease. Or as they say in English, there is a light at the end of the (dark) tunnel.

This is what Kaizer Chiefs fans all over hoped when Gavin Hunt took over from Ernst Middendorp.

But Hunt has had an indifferent start to his career at Amakhosi with the team still unconvincing in their display which lacks fluidity.

That’s why I’ve said maybe it is an indication that things are about to change. This tough streak is because Hunt is still trying to restructure the team.

I heard Junior Khanye’s criticism – which funnily some think is analysis – of a lack of structure in Hunt’s team who lost to Mamelodi Sundowns last weekend. It got me worried because it is that same mentality that stops our football from reaching it’s full potential. We expect immediate results.

It will take time for Hunt to get his structure right because he first has to unbundle what he found there. And we all know how difficult it is to unlearn than to learn. Quiting an old habit is difficult.

In an ideal world Hunt would only be judged on results, structure and performance from next season, not in the current campaign because it is too early.

And he has had two major hindrances working against him. One, the short turnover time between last season which was delayed and finished late due to the outbreak of Covid-19 which led to a countrywide lockdown. This had meant clubs only had two to three weeks to get ready for a new season.

Two, the club’s transfer ban which means he can’t bring in new and fresh players who are still eager to make a name for themselves at a big club.

So, if you are going to judge Hunt, please consider these first. Give him a break. He needs time, he is no magician but a coach capable of getting results at the right time.