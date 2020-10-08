 
 
Swallows need to shoot for the sky

local soccer

When that final whistle blew to signal the end the GladAfrica match between Swallows FC and Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila in the season finale, it was the green light and passage for the Dube Birds to secure their place in the top-flight as they won 3-0, topping the first division.

Michaelson Gumede
08 Oct 2020
05:55:13 PM
Kagiso Malinga of Moroka Swallows celebrates a goal with teammates during the GladAfrica Championship 2019/20 match between Swallows FC and Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila at Makhulong Stadium on 30 August 2020. ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Now that Brandon Truter has guided his side to where they belong, among the elite, it is up to him and the players to make sure that they steer away from the bottom half of the table as from the onset. I am not saying Swallows should go on and win the DStv Premiership, it would be a great football story to tell for years, but what are the odds of that happening? Anyway, Swallows need to copy from Stellenbosch FC’s notes of how they navigated this past season. Stellies were in their maiden top-flight season and they did exceptionally...

