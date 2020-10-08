Swallows need to shoot for the sky

Now that Brandon Truter has guided his side to where they belong, among the elite, it is up to him and the players to make sure that they steer away from the bottom half of the table as from the onset. I am not saying Swallows should go on and win the DStv Premiership, it would be a great football story to tell for years, but what are the odds of that happening? Anyway, Swallows need to copy from Stellenbosch FC’s notes of how they navigated this past season. Stellies were in their maiden top-flight season and they did exceptionally...

Now that Brandon Truter has guided his side to where they belong, among the elite, it is up to him and the players to make sure that they steer away from the bottom half of the table as from the onset.

I am not saying Swallows should go on and win the DStv Premiership, it would be a great football story to tell for years, but what are the odds of that happening? Anyway, Swallows need to copy from Stellenbosch FC’s notes of how they navigated this past season.

Stellies were in their maiden top-flight season and they did exceptionally well to finish 10th, ahead of clubs who have been there for a little while longer than the Mother City side. Golden Arrows, Chippa United, AmaZulu and Baroka all finished beneath the rookies and some of them were caught up in the relegation quagmire for most part of the season.

Swallows need to avoid that and target to a top eight finish from the onset. There is an ancient saying that goes, ‘shoot for the stars so that when you fall, you all land in high trees. That is the motto Swallows need to live by this season to avoid a situation of fighting hard and long for promotion, only to be relegated again.

I am of the view that no one would really love to see a team of Swallows’ history being relegated again and spiral again to the bottom of the bottom. Truter has an array of young and inexperienced youngsters in his team, but his acquisitions, of late, show the team’s intent for the coming season as the likes of Thabo Matlaba have been roped in to join the experience of Vuyo Mere and captain Lebohang “Cheeseboy” Mokoena.

These players must know when they take to the field that they are not only playing for the coach and themselves, but for the hearts of the elderly too. Swallows enjoy an overwhelming support from the senior citizens, and if health statistics and chronic diseases affecting the elderly are anything to go by, those boys need to make sure they get their act together and spare the heartbreak, which could lead to cardiac arrests among the senior citizens.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.