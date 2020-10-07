 
 
Spain-bound, ageless Matlou deserves everything that’s coming to her 

local soccer 1 hour ago

I don’t know if you guys realise how big of a move it is for Banyana Banyana defender Noko Matlou going to play in Spain, this is massive for Matlou and I know it means a lot to her. 

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe
07 Oct 2020
02:46:51 PM
Banyana defender Noko Matlou

Not only is it a big move for her, but it also gives all aspiring and current players some hope and believe that dreams do actually come true at some point, it doesn’t matter how long it will take. Matlou is 35-years old and she recently signed her first professional contract with SD Eibar. Who could have thought that could happen to her, especially at her age? I mean, I don’t remember any South African player male or female going on to get such a top deal at a top team at that age. Not even Simphiwe Tshabalala’s move to...

