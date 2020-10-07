Spain-bound, ageless Matlou deserves everything that’s coming to her 

Not only is it a big move for her, but it also gives all aspiring and current players some hope and believe that dreams do actually come true at some point, it doesn’t matter how long it will take. Matlou is 35-years old and she recently signed her first professional contract with SD Eibar. Who could have thought that could happen to her, especially at her age? I mean, I don’t remember any South African player male or female going on to get such a top deal at a top team at that age. Not even Simphiwe Tshabalala’s move to...

For Matlou, this has been an opportunity she has been longing for since she started playing football.

Many thought it would come quickly after she won the Caf African Women’s Footballer of the Year award in 2008, but unfortunately, it didn’t happen.

I’ve held countless interviews with the Limpopo born player and for some reason, she has always managed to keep calm about getting international recognition.

And sometimes, I really thought she had probably thrown in the towel in trying to secure a move abroad.

But one thing she would always say is that the young players in the Banyana squad have managed to raise the bar and many of them will be able to sign professional contracts with overseas teams.

I remember how Matlou predicted a bright future for Linda Motlhalo and Thembi Kgatlana when they first started coming up in the Banyana squad.

And they have really done well in the last few years with their careers continuing to blossom abroad.

Now it’s time for Matlou to shine and live her dream. She has played countless international tournaments including the Fifa Women’s World Cup and I think playing professional club football was the last missing piece of the puzzle in her sterling career.

