Kaizer Chiefs’ arrogance proving too costly

local soccer 19 hours ago

It can only be arrogance. That’s the answer I came to after wracking my brain to find out how a club as big and with such experience as Kaizer Chiefs could have fumbled a transfer so badly that it landed them in hot water with Fifa.

Sibongiseni Gumbi
06 Oct 2020
04:12:44 PM
Madagascan midfielder Andriamirado Andrianarimanana.

When Amakhosi were trying to bring Arohasina  Adrianarimanana to their fold,  it looked an easy enough transfer as they didn’t have any competition for the Malagasy star, who had just excelled at a Chan tournament at the time. But the matter got so complicated so quickly that it ended in Fifa as a complaint lodged by Fosa Juniors who felt they should have been fully compensated for their star player. I am not fully clued up on the rules but that’s because I am not an administrator who has to make sure that all protocols are fully adhered to –...

