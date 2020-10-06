Kaizer Chiefs’ arrogance proving too costly

When Amakhosi were trying to bring Arohasina Adrianarimanana to their fold, it looked an easy enough transfer as they didn’t have any competition for the Malagasy star, who had just excelled at a Chan tournament at the time.

But the matter got so complicated so quickly that it ended in Fifa as a complaint lodged by Fosa Juniors who felt they should have been fully compensated for their star player. I am not fully clued up on the rules but that’s because I am not an administrator who has to make sure that all protocols are fully adhered to – my duty is to rather expose when they haven’t.

I don’t think Juniors would have wanted multiple millions of rands for their player who had only played outside their shores only when on duty with the national team. I am deliberately not mentioning that he was never even quality enough for Amakhosi. That he should never have set foot at Naturena is an issue for another day.

Now that blunder by Amakhosi is hurting them in many ways, one of which is financially. The club cannot sign any players because the ban Fifa imposed after finding them guilty of improper conduct in the transfer of Adrianarimanana.

That means they can’t sell any of their current players and with Pitso Mosimane reportedly interested in their prize striker Samir Nurkovic, for whom they can easily get R40-million from the rich Al Ahly, but they can’t afford to make the sale.

If they let him go, and they don’t get a favourable verdict for their appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas), what happens then? That’s how they have lost out on big business. And they also had players from the now defunct Bidvest Wits who were willing to join them for free but that might not happen because of that costly blunder.