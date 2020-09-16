The future looks bright for Ajax

I have to give praise to coach Calvin Marlin for the work he has done with the young boys like Keagan Johannes, Cohen Stander, Dale Wakefield, Sonwabile and Khaya Mfecane to mention a few. These boys are the reason the Urban Warriors were able to have a sterling season in the GladAfrica Championship, with the side unfortunately finishing as runners-up to Swallows FC. But, they deserve to be applauded because I think they have pulled out a great fight against some of the teams in the league which boast a number of experienced players in the squad. Yes, Ajax also have...

I have to give praise to coach Calvin Marlin for the work he has done with the young boys like Keagan Johannes, Cohen Stander, Dale Wakefield, Sonwabile and Khaya Mfecane to mention a few.

These boys are the reason the Urban Warriors were able to have a sterling season in the GladAfrica Championship, with the side unfortunately finishing as runners-up to Swallows FC.

But, they deserve to be applauded because I think they have pulled out a great fight against some of the teams in the league which boast a number of experienced players in the squad.

Yes, Ajax also have matured players in their squad like Eleazor Rodgers, Rooi Mahamutsa and Thabo Mosadi, but the fact is, the youngsters in the team stood up when they were called upon and did a wonderful job in putting the team where it is today.

The playoffs are not done yet, but they are in a good position to get promotion to the Premier Soccer League should things go their way.

Ajax are currently on six points going into their last game against Black Leopards, who are also six points, but Leopards still have to play Tshakuma Tsha Madzivhandila.

Believe you me, should Ajax win the playoffs I see this side being a force to be reckoned in top flight football.

