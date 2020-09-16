 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

TTM is rubbing people up the wrong way

local soccer 33 mins ago

For a club who have come out of nowhere to be in the top flight, Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila’s rise should be celebrated.

Sibongiseni Gumbi
16 Sep 2020
09:00:38 AM
PREMIUM!
TTM is rubbing people up the wrong way

Thembisani Nevhulamba of TTM celebrates goal during the GladAfrica Championship 2019/20 Playoffs match between Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila FC and Ajax Cape Town at Bidvest Stadium (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

The people of Venda should be proud that this team which was formed just over five years ago has grown so much that they’ve managed to find their way to the big league. The Limpopo side whose existence in the paid ranks started when they bought the GladAfrica Championship status of Milano United in 2017. The club then went on to do well in he country’s first division and have twice come close to winning promotion. They forced their way to the top division by unexpectedly buying Bidvest Wits’ Premiership status. For this, the club got some stick as some...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Government Disgruntled artists want Ramaphosa’s help

Covid-19 Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, petrol price, SA resorts under threat and ANC to pay for SANDF flight to Zim

Athletics Triumphant return as Wayde coasts to victory

Business News Ters benefit extended until national state of disaster ends

Covid-19 Approach Level 1 with caution – Experts


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

Phakaaathi


today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.