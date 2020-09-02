 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Stranded players deserve a chance to play  

local soccer 32 seconds ago

As we are about to wrap up the 2019/2020 season, I just can’t help it but think about some of the players who are left behind in their soccer careers as they are  stranded without clubs.  

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe
02 Sep 2020
03:46:33 PM
PREMIUM!
Stranded players deserve a chance to play  

Bhongolwethu Jayiya. Pic: Gallo Images

And all I can think about now is, do they have any plans to secure clubs for next season with pre-season coming up so that they can at least get their careers back on track? I really hope it’s the case. A lot of names have been running in my mind when I start dwelling about soccer players who had all the potential to become the best in the business with so much talent, but ended up in the wilderness. It’s not a nice thing to see a player who is still capable of playing and with age on their...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Lockdown legacy: What people owe on their rent

General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Limpopo RDP houses ‘fall apart’ and Mboweni calls Masina to ‘order’

Crime Third suspect in Nathaniel Julies murder case arrested

Load Shedding Stage 2 load shedding continues on Wednesday as Eskom warns of additional stages

World US police shoot and kill another black man


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

Phakaaathi


today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.