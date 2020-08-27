Middendorp needs a masterclass plan to beat Sundowns 

It’s not like Kaizer Chiefs have lost the total grip of their hands on the trophy, believe me, they still have an upper hand. They meet fellow title contenders Mamelodi Sundowns in their next match. And for me, if they can get a victory against the Brazilians I honestly don’t see what will be stopping them from winning the rest of their games from that point to the end of the season. I know the club has been blowing hot and cold recently, but we all know that Chiefs always have an element of surprise under their sleeves. With Lebogang...

It’s not like Kaizer Chiefs have lost the total grip of their hands on the trophy, believe me, they still have an upper hand.

They meet fellow title contenders Mamelodi Sundowns in their next match. And for me, if they can get a victory against the Brazilians I honestly don’t see what will be stopping them from winning the rest of their games from that point to the end of the season.

I know the club has been blowing hot and cold recently, but we all know that Chiefs always have an element of surprise under their sleeves.

With Lebogang Manyama and Leonardo Castro doubtful for the match due to injuries, while Samir Nurkovic is out on suspension, this is going to be a huge test for head coach Ernst Middendorp and his charges.

There are quite a number of players who have been given a chance at the club recently, but they are yet to deliver.

I think this is the perfect time for them now to show why they play for a “big club” like Chiefs.

And of course, the man at the helm Middendorp will have to strategise accordingly going into a clash against Downs.

I know it’s not going to be easy coming up against a star studded Sundowns, who are also eager to lift the title.

But Middendorp will have to work on a masterclass to overcome the Pretoria outfit.

This is after all, his future at the club. Already, there are number of Amakhosi fans who are not happy with him and they are already calling for his head to be chopped.

But, I’m sure if he will be able to deliver the trophy to Naturena he might just be forgiven, I don’t know, I’m just saying.

And the work is not only for the coach. Middendorp might come out with an impressive plan to beat Sundowns, but it will all depend on how the players execute it.

The game might not be a title decider, but it will send a strong message to their next opponents on their ambitions to lift the title.

