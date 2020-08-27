 
 
Middendorp needs a masterclass plan to beat Sundowns 

local soccer 4 days ago

Chiefs can win all of their games until the season closes, if they can get the momentum of beating Mamelodi Sundowns on Thursday at Orlando Stadium.

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe
27 Aug 2020
10:51:24 AM
Ernst Middendorp, coach of Kaizer Chiefs (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix)

It’s not like Kaizer Chiefs have lost the total grip of their hands on the trophy, believe me, they still have an upper hand. They meet fellow title contenders Mamelodi Sundowns in their next match. And for me, if they can get a victory against the Brazilians I honestly don’t see what will be stopping them from winning the rest of their games from that point to the end of the season. I know the club has been blowing hot and cold recently, but we all know that Chiefs always have an element of surprise under their sleeves. With Lebogang...

