It’s no secret that this season’s Absa Premiership title is for Kaizer Chiefs to lose looking at the mediocre performance from their closest rivals in the league, but truth is, Amakhosi need each and every player in their squad to be at their best for remainder of the season to lift the trophy.

At the moment, not every Chiefs player is at their best, and this is something that could derail or make them lose control of their hard-earned number one spot on the league table, which has been theirs over a year ago now.

Let me not beat around the bush, Khama Billiat has to step up and make his presence felt inside the pitch.

Recently the Zimbabwean international has just become an ordinary player in the squad.

Khama is known to be lethal in front of goals and has one massive first touch that will leave you drooling, but I was shocked the other day when I saw the striker struggling to control the ball.

Okay, maybe we can blame it on the lockdown and the fact that he stayed over four months without playing competitive football.

But there is really no time for that, he needs to put more work at training if needs be to get back to his best because a lot of Chiefs fans out there are starting to lose their faith on him. There was also that awful free kick mix-up with Bernard Parker in Wednesday’s surprise loss to Bloemfontein Celtic!

Just look at what the likes of Willard Katsande and Samir Nurkovic have been able to do.

Billiat is one of the best players in the PSL, but currently, all we can remember is his past displays where he could single handedly win you a match.

But it’s not too late for him, with the remaining games left, he can steer to Amakhosi to their desired destination where the club are relishing the chance of celebrating a league championship on their 50th years celebration.

Otherwise, the likes of Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates still have a good chances of snatching it away from them should they make any more slip-ups.

