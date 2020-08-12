 
 
Sundowns future looks very bright 

local soccer 9 mins ago

Sundowns, SuperSport United, and Ajax Cape Town set the standards when it comes to giving the youth a chance in top level football.

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe
12 Aug 2020
11:48:37 AM
Sundowns future looks very bright 

Sphelele Mkhulise. Pic: Gallo Images)

Seeing Keletso Makgalwa and Siphesihle Mkhulise being thrown into the deep end by Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane in their quest to clinch the Absa Premiership title and the Nedbank Cup just says a lot about Mosimane’s intentions at the club. It’s very clear that Mosimane is already thinking about the future of the club, looking at the age of some of the experienced players in the team like captain Hlompho Kekana, Tebogo Langerman and Ricardo Nascimento. The Downs coach has already stated on record that it is important for him to sign young players who are at least 25...

