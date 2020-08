Excitement and some level of uncertainty are in the air as, at last, the Premier Soccer League season gets underway again this weekend as Bloemfontein Celtic go up against Baroka FC and Mamelodi Sundowns take on Bidvest Wits in the semifinals of the Nedbank Cup. Those who are used to sitting at home and enjoying the game on the big screen, hopping from one channel to another while enjoying a couple of beers – okay, not beer under the circumstances – will certainly enjoy what is set to be a roller-coaster ride as games are set to come thick and...

The sad part, however, is that the stadiums will be empty. Arg, what am I saying, South African stadiums are normally empty… but you know what I mean. Those colourful, albeit very little, crowds of fans holding up enormous loaves of bread, some men wearing ill-fitting wigs with their beer bellies out while they chant in song and dance, will definitely be missed.

They have to now sit at home, hopefully observing social distancing, and support their teams from the couches. Imagine an energetic soul like Siwelele’s most popular fan, Botha Msila, sitting at home quietly on his couch rooting for Phunya Sele Sele on Sunday against Bakgaga. Sounds a bit weird, right?

Saddam Maake has been known to be a super fan of Kaizer Chiefs for decades and imagine if Amakhosi were to win the league! He and other lovers of the Glamour Boys will have to celebrate quietly at home. I don’t even think they know how a broadcast match build-up is because by the time the lights hit green for analysts and presenters to go on air, they are already singing and dancing at the stadiums.

We saw how supporters have the appetite for the game when they came out in their numbers to accompany fallen Orlando Pirates fan Mandla “Mgijimi” Sindane to his final resting place after he passed away in his sleep. It is sad, but very necessary that fans will have to stay at home.

Super fans, your voices, trumpets and drums might be silenced for now, but behold, they will all find their rhythm again. Until then, stay safe.

