There are lots of factors that can distract players at home. And yes, the most common disturbance and number one factor is the indulgence in alcohol.

We all know how soccer players like to have fun, not only in South Africa, but all around the world.

And when you have given them so much free time – of course they will use it to their best of ability.

Yes, we might be on lockdown in South Africa, but recent videos on social media of Kaizer Chiefs manager Bobby Motaung having a jol with his mates and not adhering to the lockdown rules shows us that anyone is capable of breaking the regulations.

So, yeah, that’s the reality. Players might have had a much more fun time than training.

That is unless there were strict rules at their respective teams and proper monitoring of players training was done.

The sad reality is that they have only had two to three weeks to prepare for the resumption of play, in terms of training properly with the rest of their teammates.

And to be honest, that’s not enough time to get yourself ready for competitive football.

So, don’t be surprised when you see certain players not being able to compete at their best and others having picked up some weight.

We also know what excessive eating does to one, especially when you are sitting at home the whole day. Many of us have gone through that during lockdown, but you and I are not a soccer player.

In closing, let me just say, I’m happy to see football in the country making a return and I know everyone like me who loves and lives the game is super-excited. Like Edward Motale said, may the most disciplined team go on and win the Absa Premiership title.

