Global giants like Bayern Munich of Germany, Real Madrid of Uefa Champions League royalty and perhaps the most popular club it the world Manchester United, have dominated world football for decades, giving Europe the status of being the footballing god’s fortress, as an overwhelming majority of the finest footballers ply their trade in Europe. The last five nations to claim the Fifa World Cup crown are all European. However, all of this godliness that European teams enjoy should not, even a single bit, make them feel like the rest of the world should bow down to them. Earlier this week...

Global giants like Bayern Munich of Germany, Real Madrid of Uefa Champions League royalty and perhaps the most popular club it the world Manchester United, have dominated world football for decades, giving Europe the status of being the footballing god’s fortress, as an overwhelming majority of the finest footballers ply their trade in Europe.

The last five nations to claim the Fifa World Cup crown are all European. However, all of this godliness that European teams enjoy should not, even a single bit, make them feel like the rest of the world should bow down to them.

Earlier this week some little known European team competing in Belgium’s second tier, saw it fit to disrespect Mamelodi Sundowns, a one-time Caf Champions League winner and record holder of domestic league titles in the country. Roeselare KSV decided to announce the signing of one Anele Ngcongca, who they claimed signed a two-year deal with them.

Sundowns and Ngcongca’s agent, who Phakaaathi spoke to, say they know nothing about it and the player in question has actually signed an extension with Masandawana. I find it utterly disrespectful on the part of Roeselare to go ahead and announce a signing where the team which the player is contracted to has no blooming idea of it.

Who did they negotiate with, you wonder? Ngcongca’s agent, Mike Makaab has come out to rubbish Roeselare’s statement, reassuring the Masandawana faithful and everybody else concerned that the 32-year-old is set to remain in Chloorkop. As a matter of fact, he is in camp with Downs in Rustenburg.

Europeans need to stop bullying African teams and looking down upon them in any way. Football is a global environment and all of the rules apply equally to all. In fact, I would advise Sundowns to take up this case with the football governing body because it is really unprofessional and it has a great level of undermining the continental game.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.