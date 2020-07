A new way of doing things has had to be found. One imagines that this time must have been extra challenging for Kaizer Chiefs who were on the cusp of ending a long term trophy drought as they were in a leading position in the Absa Premiership when the games were paused in March. With just eight games to go, hopes were high in Naturena and the millions of their fans already planning celebration parties. Yes, Sundowns were just four points behind Amakhosi with a game in hand but writing Ernst Middendorp side’s off is a mistake that even a...

A new way of doing things has had to be found. One imagines that this time must have been extra challenging for Kaizer Chiefs who were on the cusp of ending a long term trophy drought as they were in a leading position in the Absa Premiership when the games were paused in March.

With just eight games to go, hopes were high in Naturena and the millions of their fans already planning celebration parties. Yes, Sundowns were just four points behind Amakhosi with a game in hand but writing Ernst Middendorp side’s off is a mistake that even a rookie punter wouldn’t commit.

The kind of football the team were playing was not easy on the eye, and some felt it was not suitable for a team of Chiefs’ standard, but it was effective. It got the required results.

The fact that that team could go to Makhulong Stadium and wrestle in the mud – literally – with Highlands Park and come out with three points were early signs that Amakhosi meant business and wanted the league title by hook or crook.

That some poor refereeing decisions went mostly in their favour is neither here nor there. Everyone benefited in one way or another from dubious decisions which the referees – who have delayed the restart of the league by the way – were making with gay abandon.

Now the challenges that Amakhosi faced were with some players whose contracts were coming to an end in June. They had to release some, and I believe there are some cases they could have handled better – lessons learnt there, surely.

Also, just when the hype and excitement was back about returning to action and with their players expressing their joy at being back so they could finish the job and hand the club a trophy in their 50th anniversary year, the resumption was delayed.

A challenge for coach Middendorp is keeping his players focused and in high spirits while they have a big load of pressure on their shoulders to sprint to the finish line without a more experienced Sundowns catching up.

As it is now, there is talk that the PSL may just scrap the whole thing and all the hard work and effort the side poured into this campaign will be in vain. But, this is a valuable lesson for the club, one hopes.

