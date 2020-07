Khoza said the PSL would need six weeks to wrap up the season which they had to stop midway through owing to the unexpected outbreak of the deadly corona virus. And, on top of that they have to finish the season on or before August 31. READ MORE: ACE NCOBO TO SAFA – REFEREES ARE READY! That meant they would have to resume playing this weekend. There was also a ‘leaked’ letter from the PSL to Safa stating this fact. But of course, Khoza denied the validity of the letter saying they have not set dates as that would be...

Khoza said the PSL would need six weeks to wrap up the season which they had to stop midway through owing to the unexpected outbreak of the deadly corona virus. And, on top of that they have to finish the season on or before August 31.

That meant they would have to resume playing this weekend. There was also a ‘leaked’ letter from the PSL to Safa stating this fact. But of course, Khoza denied the validity of the letter saying they have not set dates as that would be Safa’s decision – checkmate.

So, after Monday’s media update, it was clear that the hold-up was at Nasrec. Safa would be the ones to give the greenlight and the PSL team’s would quickly converge in Gauteng at designated venues that have been ensured to be biologically safe.

But on Tuesday, Safa threw a spanner in the works. They said they can’t start immediately as the referees are yet to undergo testing for Covid-19 and fitness assessments. They revealed that it would take at least two weeks for the referees to be ready for action – checkmate.

The PSL’s Board of Governors meeting was reportedly still underway when I penned this piece and we wait with anticipation what they will come out and say. Could they possibly just decide to cancel everything and start preparing for next season? It could happen.

Some of the GladAfrica Championship teams are reportedly not so keen on the resumption anyway because of the financial pressure it is putting them under. We wait and see, but this constant squabbling between Safa and the PSL is not getting our game anywhere.

