Not only will it open doors for our players earning top overseas contracts, but it will also help our senior national women’s team to compete against the best in the continent and the world. We have already been doing that with a low number of players playing week in week out at professional level (overseas teams) compared to the likes of Nigeria and Cameroon. Now this will grant us a chance to conquer Africa once and for all. Sure, many female footballers in Africa play at top European countries. For instance, when you look at Nigeria and Cameroon, they have...

But, they still have some top players playing in their respective domestic leagues, just like we do in South Africa with many playing in the Sasol league and other development leagues.

The national women’s league has really helped in terms of filling up the void of not having a professional league, no doubt about that.

But now, with the opportunity of playing in the Champions League, not only will our players be playing to get noticed by top clubs, but the experience they will get from playing every week will certainly help the growth of our football.

The Sundowns team is one of the best in the country and no wonder they were able to win the league without losing a single game.

Coach Jerry Tshabalala has managed to assemble one of the best female squad‘s in the country and that is why I’m positive about the team doing well in Africa.

Come 2021, just like their male team did in 2016 by winning the continental trophy – I believe the Downs ladies have it in them to claim the inaugural Caf Women’s Champions League title.

