Squabbling preschool kids would be jealous of the Safa/PSL feud

local soccer

Just a few weeks ago we were all happy and excited that the two organisations came up with a biological health plan for the return to play that was so good even Fifa said it was the best they had seen.

Sibongiseni Gumbi
07 Jul 2020
07:08:30 PM
Nathi Mthethwa with Danny Jordaan, and Irvin Khoza

Since we have been on lockdown, I have been spending more time than I would normally do with my kids – one is four and the other is two-and-a-half. I have since been unofficially appointed as a peacekeeper between the two in their incessant fights over toys. If I counted how many times in one day they feud, I’d run out of fingers and toes. But I guess it is natural, or so I have been told. The younger one in some strange way wants to be more dominant all the time and demands the other’s toys, leaving his own....

