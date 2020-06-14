 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

OPINION – Wits’ handling of their own demise has been a total shambles

Opinion 1 hour ago

Let’s get the graceful out of the way first. Times are hard, Covid-19 is battering the economy and it hardly surprising in these circumstances that any business should fold, or if they are lucky, sell up to an interested investor.

Jonty Mark
14 Jun 2020
12:46:33 PM
PREMIUM!
OPINION – Wits’ handling of their own demise has been a total shambles

Gavin Hunt. ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

As such, Bidvest Wits’ decision to sell their Premier Soccer League franchise to Limpopo businessman Lawrence ‘Masala’ Mulaudzi is not really a shock to the system, though it is deeply sad, that a club so ingrained in the history of the game in this country should, just is as it was about to turn 100, suddenly cease to exist from the start of next season. It is not even Covid-19 that started the economic downturn for Wits. Bidvest were already cutting budgets at their football club at the start of the season. “It’s South Africa‚ isn’t it? It’s the economy...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Bidvest Wits sold to TTM 13.6.2020
PSL teams set to start training 12.6.2020
Sundowns will beat Chiefs and Pirates to Wits trio – Ndlanya 12.6.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Education Motshekga releases updated 2020 school calendar

Crime Limpopo cops receive hefty sentences for smuggling stolen cars to Botswana

Crime Joburg taxi boss dies in hail of bullets

Personal Finance Increasing number of people struggling with car instalments 

Crime Thulamela mayor’s son tells of kidnapping ordeal


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.