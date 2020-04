Taking a look at the current Pirates team, there is no doubt that Josef Zinnbauer has a very strong and powerful team that can compete for anything in the South African football league or better yet, to go out to fight for the championship crown in Africa. I mean, after all Pirates have it in their hands to finish this season in the top three on the league table – that is of course if ever this campaign will be wrapped up with the coronavirus still trying to be managed. With the Buccaneers already having a vast pool of talent...

Taking a look at the current Pirates team, there is no doubt that Josef Zinnbauer has a very strong and powerful team that can compete for anything in the South African football league or better yet, to go out to fight for the championship crown in Africa.

I mean, after all Pirates have it in their hands to finish this season in the top three on the league table – that is of course if ever this campaign will be wrapped up with the coronavirus still trying to be managed.

With the Buccaneers already having a vast pool of talent in their squad, there are still some players who have been loaned out and I believe they are capable of strengthening the squad even more.

I’m talking about the likes of Gladwin Shitolo and Brian Hlongwa, who both can add value in making things right at the back for Pirates.

There is also Tercious Malepe, whom I believe can be one of the greatest players to ever don the Buccaneers jersey. Malepe has proved himself season after season, having been loaned at Ajax Cape Town and now Chippa United, that he is one player that any coach can count on in any given day.

The good thing about Malepe is that he is a versatile player, who can play both at centre back or central midfield.

He has even went on to prove it in the South African National Under-20 and Under-23 teams.

We all know that one of the major objectives that Zinnbauer had when he came to Pirates was to fix up their leaking defence. I think he has done very well in the last few months, but the job is not done and these players can really come in handy for him.

There is also Thembela Sikhakhane and Sandile Mthethwa! But really though, wow! Pirates management doesn’t really have to dig deep in their pockets to strengthen their back four, as they already have the players who can do the job.

Looking at their attack, the club has really proved to be very lethal and have players at their disposal who are able to do the job. But if there is one player who can add a different dimension to their firepower up front, it has to be Tebogo Tlolane.

He has not been more than three months at Maritzburg United on loan, but the winger has made quite important contributions at the club and I believe this is something the Bucs technical team can’t really ignore.

Just looking at all these players and the quality they gonna bring at Pirates, adding to the current Bucs team, I foresee Pirates as one of the teams that will be very hard to beat next season and who promises to lift a couple of silverware to end their long trophy drought.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.