Health and safety before football

In South Africa, it seems like we are acting late, but actually we are acting early, because the virus has only grown now. In Italy, they only acted at about 300 cases, we were on 61 cases so we are taking action. It is difficult to accept, that football matches need to take a backseat, but it is what is needed right now. Most of Europe is first world, the middle class is big, meaning they can afford medical care, treatment and preventative measures. If it breaks out in South Africa and Africa, poor people don’t have the means to...

Still, we had some Nedbank Cup quarterfinal action to watch over the weekend and I think Highlands Park were a bit unlucky in their 1-0 loss to Mamelodi Sundowns. Sundowns did have the clearer chances, with Lyle Lakay’s free kick hitting the post and Tapuwa Kapini in fine form in the Highlands goal. Sundowns’ experience came through in the end, but at that stage, in extra time, I can see how it was difficult for Highlands to accept, because they had put in so much hard work, and deserved to take the game to penalties.

It was not a one-sided match, in the second half Highlands were the better team, they were catching Sundowns on the break, wrong decisions at the back cost them, but generally they were very solid and dealt with set plays nicely. They didn’t deserve to concede after defending so well for 115 minutes.

I felt for Ryan Rae who came on as a substitute in the middle of the park, and then when Bevan Fransman went off, he moved to centre back. That shows what a versatile player he is. Rae was caught in two minds in extra time as he anticipated the change of play well. It was a brilliant pass from Hlompho Kekana, and it was a split second of hesitation that sent Keletso Makgalwa clear. Makgalwa provided a nice spark, and made use of his opportunity.

Highlands also had a second opportunity to close him down, there was cover from Lindokuhle Mzava, and even Rae got behind the ball again, but they were not urgent enough. When Makgalwa cut inside, they should have closed him down.

Since losing to Al Ahly in the Champions League quarterfinals, Sundowns have done the job with 1-0 wins in their two games domestically. That is what they have been doing the whole season. If you look at the scoring charts, you won’t see a Sundowns player in the top 10, but they know how to win. They will score in one or two games, and manage the game. When Sundowns take the lead in a game, it is difficult to beat them. It is like they can decide if they want to score more goals.

They are looking to get the domestic treble, but I do think the work they have put in and the travel load they have had will have an impact. The pitch in Tembisa on Saturday was very heavy, and let’s say if they did have to play Orlando Pirates in the league this evening, it would be very difficult.

Wits v Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup semis should be a very good game. Wits will be the fresher of the two teams,

