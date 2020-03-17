 
 
Opinion 17.3.2020 01:05 pm

Huge dilemma facing the PSL

Jonty Mark
Huge dilemma facing the PSL

PSL chairman Irvin Khoza addresses the media on the matter of resurgent violence in sport and in particular the violence that erupted in the wake of a Nedbank Cup match between Kaizer Chiefs and Free State Stars in Durban, during the PSL Chairman Press Conference at PSL Headquarters. (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)

These are strange times indeed, strange and terrifying times. The South African Football Association and Premier Soccer League yesterday did the only thing they really could, in suspending all football activity for the time being.

Once President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on Sunday night, ruling out all gatherings of more than 100 people, because of the growing coronavirus pandemic, it was really a matter of when, and not if, the PSL would postpone this week’s Absa Premiership fixtures. There was talk of playing games behind closed doors, but even this, with security staff, television crew, and playing staff, could well have amounted to 100 people or more at the stadia. In any case, the situation is at a stage where all possible precautions need to be taken. Leagues across the world have already shut...
