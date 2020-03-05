 
 
5.3.2020

Derby win was defining for Chiefs

Stanton Fredericks
Derby win was defining for Chiefs

Lebogang Manyama celebrates a goal with Samir Nurkovic during the Absa Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium. Pic: BackpagePix

Chiefs went into the game with a solid gameplan. Their plan was more conservative, to deal with Pirates’ threat going forward, and they did that with great aplomb.

For entertainment value, the Soweto derby was everything a derby day should be. The circumstances and form of both teams made it so hyped beforehand, and I think it also created the “perfect” derby. Both teams went in there looking for the three points and that is why the entertainment value was so great. Pirates played very attack-minded football, Daniel Akpeyi stood between Pirates and a goal or two, but they were also rushed in the final third. Their final pass was not what it normally is, and players who normally come to the party, like Thembnkosi Lorch, Gabadinho Mhango...
