Amakhosi didn’t do much on the day but just scored once and won.

They scored the goal and let Pirates try to come back while they hid behind the wall – which in this case was Daniel Akpeyi. Like the Buccaneers coach said after the match, had it been any other keeper, maybe the result would have been different.

The big Nigerian showed that he has a heart as big and imposing as his frame. He rose above the criticism he endured in the last game and played like a true champion. It was like he knows that winning the league with Chiefs is his one chance at getting a medal in South Africa where he has been for a good few years now with most time spent at ailing and directionless Chippa United.

Now all eyes are back at Pirates to see how they come back from this crippling defeat which put a spanner in the works of their title hopes. Chiefs showed that they are a team capable of taking the title with the way they came back after suffering two defeats in a row. This saw even their hardened supporters doubt that they could get something especially from a Pirates team who were riding the crest of a wave since the arrival of Josef Zinnbauer.

Amakhosi’s win may have been ugly but what was important on the day was the three points which they now have in the bag. Buccaneers, the ball is now in your court. Let’s see how you get up from the sucker punch.

