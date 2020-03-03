 
 
Akpeyi certainly shut critics up

Jonty Mark
Daniel Akpeyi during the Absa Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

I did mention a couple of weeks ago in this very editorial that I felt Daniel Akpeyi had to keep his place in the Kaizer Chiefs team for the Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates.

Yet I must also admit that I didn’t expect Akpeyi to produce a performance quite as extraordinary, even super-human, as he did against the Buccaneers on Saturday, helping Amakhosi seal a vital 1-0 win. I found myself audibly gasping for breath at some of the saves the Nigerian made at FNB Stadium, at times a one-man wall between Pirates and a seventh league victory on the spin. The first stop was slightly accidental, as his head impeded Gabadinho Mhango’s point blank effort in the first half, though Akpeyi does deserve praise for making himself as tall as possible in the...
