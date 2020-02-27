It is squeaky bum time again

If the Buccaneers have been chasing the title, as they were in falling short of Mamelodi Sundowns in the last couple of seasons, then Chiefs have been well off the pace. And if Amakhosi have been lifting the league title, as they did in 2014/2015, then Pirates have been languishing away from championship contention.

It looked, for a long while, like being a similar situation this season as Chiefs got off to an absolute flyer under Ernst Middendorp, and Pirates fell apart at the seams, with Milutin Sredojevic resigning suddenly, and Rulani Mokwena’s ill-fated spell ending abruptly.

Pirates, however, have gained a new lease of life under Josef Zinnbauer, winning seven and drawing one of their last eight league games to storm up the table, to the extent that they are now only six points off Chiefs at the top, albeit that they have played a game more.

On form, the Buccaneers are definitely favourites for Saturday’s derby, with Chiefs on a minor wobble, that could turn major if the psychological scars of almost five years now without a serious piece of silverware start to grate in the minds of the players at Naturena.

Pirates also had this weekend off to rest any tired limbs, while Chiefs were trudging around in the rain in defeat to Highlands Park after extra time, even if heavy legs and injuries tend to disappear miraculously anyway in the lead up to a Soweto derby, with all players needing no motivating for what is always the most popular game on the South African soccer calendar, whatever the predicament of Chiefs or Pirates.

Back in November, Chiefs won a cracking first round encounter 3-2, Pirates storming back from 2-0 down, only for a Daniel Cardoso penalty to settle the encounter.

Back then, however, the Buccaneers’ defending under Mokwena was an absolute shambles, and while there are still signs of vulnerability, Zinnbauer has certainly got Pirates playing with more structure, while actually increasing their attacking potency.

Derbies, of course, too often see form thrown out of the window, and as such this might actually represent the perfect opportunity for Chiefs to reassert their authority in the title race, and for Khama Billiat to run the show and quickly get over the disappointment of his penalty miss against Highlands. Samir Nurkovic and Leonardo Castro are also a constant threat from set pieces, not exactly Pirates’ strongest suit this season.

Either way, this derby is a thrilling moment in a title race that is growing more interesting by the week, with Mamelodi Sundowns right in the hunt, and Bidvest Wits also not too far away with two games in hand on Chiefs, and still to play Amakhosi either home or away this season, because of their involvement in the Caf Confederation Cup.

My feeling is that Chiefs will hold onto their lead and win the title, but it really is, as Sir Alex Ferguson liked to say, squeaky bum time.

