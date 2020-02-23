PSL title is in Chiefs’ hands 

What makes matter worse is that Chiefs have some tricky fixtures ahead starting with the most anticipated Soweto derby against an in-form Orlando Pirates on February 29 at the FNB Stadium. Not only will Pirates be a worrying fixture for Chiefs fans, but they also have to play Wits twice and Mamelodi Sundowns..Yo, ku rough! But, again, having said all of that, the fact of the matter is, Chiefs are still on top of the standings leading their closest contenders for the Championship Sundowns who are on second place with four points. What I’m saying is that, the League is Amakhosi’s...

Maybe they might drop points there and there with about 10 more games to play.

There is still a long way to go and Chiefs are not the only ones who might drop points, the likes of Sundowns and Pirates also have to be on top of their toes because their fixtures as well are not really easy. This is football, anything can still happen, ask those who are on soccer betting.

Pirates and Sundowns also have to play each other, so, yes, anyone can still drop points here. But, I still maintain, Chiefs will only lose this title race because of their own doings.

