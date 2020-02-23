 
 
PSL title is in Chiefs’ hands 

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe
Daniel Cardoso of Kaizer Chiefs celebrates his goal with Samir Nurkovic, Bernard Parker, Yagan Sasman and Lebohang Manyama during the Absa Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium. (Photo by Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images)

You just got to love football – things can just change at an instant. After leading the log with more than 10 points a couple of weeks ago, Kaizer Chiefs are now four points ahead in this heated Absa Premiership title race where Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates are just waiting for Amakhosi to make another slip. 

What makes matter worse is that Chiefs have some tricky fixtures ahead starting with the most anticipated Soweto derby against an in-form Orlando Pirates on February 29 at the FNB Stadium. Not only will Pirates be a worrying fixture for Chiefs fans, but they also have to play Wits twice and Mamelodi Sundowns..Yo, ku rough! But, again, having said all of that, the fact of the matter is, Chiefs are still on top of the  standings leading their closest contenders for the Championship Sundowns who are on second place with four points. What I’m saying is that, the League is Amakhosi’s...


 

