PSL title is in Chiefs’ hands
You just got to love football – things can just change at an instant. After leading the log with more than 10 points a couple of weeks ago, Kaizer Chiefs are now four points ahead in this heated Absa Premiership title race where Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates are just waiting for Amakhosi to make another slip.
