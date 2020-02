Kaizer Chiefs’ failure to boss their minnow opponents in last weekend’s Nedbank Cup first-round match has clearly raised some concerns and some supporters have made it clear they are unhappy and that changes should be made to the technical team at the end of the current campaign. Amakhosi were at best lacklustre and needed a ‘lucky’ goal to get past Royal Eagles, who are at the bottom of their log in the GladAfrica Championship. The match was so difficult to watch that I was happy I swapped places with Phakaaathi editor Jonty Mark and I got to go to Orlando...

Amakhosi were at best lacklustre and needed a ‘lucky’ goal to get past Royal Eagles, who are at the bottom of their log in the GladAfrica Championship. The match was so difficult to watch that I was happy I swapped places with Phakaaathi editor Jonty Mark and I got to go to Orlando Stadium the next day.

In the SMSs sent to Phakaaathi this week, Thabo Motaung says Amakhosi must get rid of Ernst Middendorp even if he does eventually win the league to end the side’s five-year dry run.

“After this season, Kaizer Motaung must get rid of coach Ernst Middendorp, irrespective of whether or not he has won the league title. He makes our team play ‘funny’ football. Even if he continues next season there won’t be any improvement,” wrote Thabo.

I believe Thabo is not the only one who feels this way. Chiefs are a big club and big clubs cannot be dominated by minnows like that and nothing happens. It should be considered a crisis when something like that happens.

But because Middendorp has taken the team to the top of the Absa Premiership standings where they have a solid lead, he has gotten away with dull displays in some matches with the result tapering over the lack of excitement in the performances.

This situation reminds one of the time Orlando Pirates went to the team’s training and forcefully asked that Gordon Igesund vacate his position as they could no longer stand watching their beloved team play ‘javelin football’. This was just a few months after Igesund had guided the team to a league and cup double the previous season.

