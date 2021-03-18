Lorch hands in transfer request at Orlando Pirates

Phakaaathi has heard that Thembinkosi Lorch has submitted a transfer request at Orlando Pirates and is headed for Belgium.

ALSO READ: Pirates set to reward Mntambo with new contract

A source has revealed that Lorch has an offer from a club whose identity has not been established as yet and he is really keen on it.

“He humbly went to the club to ask that they release him. Obviously his suitors will have to fork out big bucks for him as he is one of the prized assets in that Pirates team.

“The deal looks promising because he has even spoken to the chairman (Irvin Khoza) and he was not against the idea, but he will have to be satisfied with the offer first,” said the source.

Meanwhile, as reported earlier, Pirates are set to reward Linda Mntambo with a new contract for the midfielder.

Mntambo is one of the players who has risen to the occasion for the Buccaneers as they have found form of late.

The former Jomo Cosmos player has been used as a substitute most of the time, but has also managed to start a few games for the club and has been scoring goals.

His contract is said to be expiring at the end of the season and already management is preparing to sit him down.

“Nowadays you have to act fast when it comes to player’s contracts, especially those that are about to end. Mntambo has been doing well and surely there are other people who are monitoring him and might be interested,” said an insider at Pirates.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.