Mgosi 25.2.2021 04:05 pm

Bafana star Keagan Dolly linked with move to Sundowns, Al Ahly

PHakaaathi Reporter
Bafana star Keagan Dolly linked with move to Sundowns, Al Ahly

Keagan Dolly is linked with a move back to Mamelodi Sundowns. (Gavin Barker/BackpagePix)

Dolly left the Brazilians in 2017 to join French Ligue 1 side Montpelier.

In what would be a surprise move, Keagan Dolly could return to his former team Mamelodi Sundowns next season, according to Phakaaathi sources.

ALSO READ: Teko Modise decides against rejoining Orlando Pirates

Dolly left the Brazilians in 2017 to join French Ligue 1 side Montpelier.

But he hasn’t enjoyed much game time in recent months and a source has claimed he is now considering coming back home if no other team makes him an offer overseas.

“He hasn’t been playing and his situation doesn’t look like it will change and his deal ends in June. He is worried and wants to return to Bafana Bafana and might come back to Sundowns to ensure that he has a fair chance of getting game time,” said a source.

But another source said should Dolly leave Montpelier, he is more likely to reunite with his former coach Pitso Mosimane at Al Ahly in Egypt.

“His former coach who build him to be the player he is (Mosimane) and the coach who discovered him (Cavin Johnson) are working together at Ahly now, so I think there is a better chance of him going there than coming back to Sundowns,” he said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Sundowns batter ten-man Belouizdad 28.2.2021
Sundowns on quest to get maximum points in Tanzania 26.2.2021
CAF presidency candidate Motsepe vows to make Africa global force 25.2.2021



EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa Mayor plans legal challenge to reverse PE name change to Gqeberha

Columns Right to live life on own terms is constitutional – why not death?

Government Here are the new rules: SA moves to level 1 lockdown

Politics Legal battle looms between Herman Mashaba and John Steenhuisen

Food and Drink Classic red velvet cupcakes recipe with a twist


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

Phakaaathi


today in print

Read Today's edition