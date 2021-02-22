Ex-Bafana coach Parreira set for SA return?

Could former Bafana Bafana coach Carlos Alberto Parreira make a move to South Africa again? Well, according to a Phakaaathi source, this is possible.

ALSO READ: Ex-Chiefs striker Paez set to PSL return

The source has claimed that Parreira, who earned more than R2-million a month as Bafana coach leading to and during the 2010 Fifa World Cup, could be coaching in the Premier Soccer League in the next few months.

“An agent has submitted his CV to Maritzburg United and said the Brazilian mentor is willing to come back here again. And the asking salary is not that steep. In fact it is so low that it has made the Maritzburg management a little curious,” claimed the source.

Parreira was a well-renowned coach before the 2010 World Cup, where he couldn’t help Bafana out of the first round.

He has previously won the World Cup with Brazil and holds the record for most appearances as a head coach at a World Cup finals, with six.

Meanwhile, as reported earlier, former Kaizer Chiefs striker Gustavo Paez, who was recently with Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila for a short period, could get another chance in the DStv Premiership.

According to a source, Paez is one of the players that struggling Premiership side, Maritzburg United are considering bringing on board to help the side.

“There have been people asking about him and I heard that Maritzburg have also enquired about his availability. It looks possible that he will go there because they don’t have too many options up front with just Judas (Moseamedi) and Kutu (Thabiso Kutumela),” said the source.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.