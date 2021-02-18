Ex-Chiefs striker Paez set to PSL return

Former Kaizer Chiefs striker Gustavo Paez, who was recently with Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila for a short period, could get another chance in the DStv Premiership, Phakaaathi Plus has heard.

According to a source, Paez is one of the players that struggling Premiership side, Maritzburg United are considering bringing on board to help the side.

“There have been people asking about him and I heard that Maritzburg have also enquired about his availability. It looks possible that he will go there because they don’t have too many options up front with just Judas (Moseamedi) and Kutu (Thabiso Kutumela),” said a source.

Meanwhile, as reported earlier, Maritzburg management are said to be divided on the future of coach Ernst Middendorp.

A source said there some who feel the German mentor has not improved the situation since his arrival.

“The main thing is that they were divided o whether to get him back in the first place, and now that things haven’t gone as anticipated with him at the helm, there is some unhappiness.

“I think it hurts them that Owen Da Gama who was offered to them and they declined has managed to turn things around at TA Galaxy,” said the source.

