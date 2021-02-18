Mgosi 18.2.2021 04:56 pm

Ex-Chiefs striker Paez set to PSL return

Phakaaathi Reporter
Ex-Chiefs striker Paez set to PSL return

Former Kaizer Chiefs striker Gustavo Paez is linked with a move to Maritzburg United (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

According to a source, Paez is one of the players that struggling Premiership side, Maritzburg United are considering bringing on board to help the side.

Former Kaizer Chiefs striker Gustavo Paez, who was recently with Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila for a short period, could get another chance in the DStv Premiership, Phakaaathi Plus has heard.

ALSO READ: Maritzburg management divided on coach Middendorp, source reveals

According to a source, Paez is one of the players that struggling Premiership side, Maritzburg United are considering bringing on board to help the side.

“There have been people asking about him and I heard that Maritzburg have also enquired about his availability. It looks possible that he will go there because they don’t have too many options up front with just Judas (Moseamedi) and Kutu (Thabiso Kutumela),” said a source.

Meanwhile, as reported earlier, Maritzburg management are said to be divided on the future of coach Ernst Middendorp.

A source said there some who feel the German mentor has not improved the situation since his arrival.

“The main thing is that they were divided o whether to get him back in the first place, and now that things haven’t gone as anticipated with him at the helm, there is some unhappiness.

“I think it hurts them that Owen Da Gama who was offered to them and they declined has managed to turn things around at TA Galaxy,” said the source.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Chiefs midfielder Katsande decries lack of concentration as Amakhosi’s downfall 19.2.2021
Bafana Bafana goalkeeper tells Bvuma to leave Chiefs 19.2.2021
Hunt admits to goalkeeping worries, hints at bigger problems at Chiefs 18.2.2021



EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Ace Magashule back in court: More charges a possibility

matric Get your IEB matric results right here on The Citizen

Politics Malema and Zuma working together to stay in politics and out of jail

Rugby Kolisi paid his own way out of Western Province contract

Business News What employers need to consider when talking about vaccinating workers


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

Phakaaathi


today in print

Read Today's edition