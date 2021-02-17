Former Pirates star struggling to find new club

Thabo Qalinge’s search for a new club continues to be a problem that can’t be resolved. Sources close to the former Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United winger have revealed that the Soweto-born player is now desperate to sign with any team.

Qalinge was loaned out to United by Pirates to get more game time towards the end of his contract with the Sea Robbers but didn’t do enough to earn another contract.

“I think he has used all his resources and nothing seems to be working.

“It seems like there is no team that is willing to take him in, I don’t know what is the problem. He has been training very hard since leaving SuperSport but it looks like its all for nothing,” said the source.

Another source believes Qalinge’s failure to get a team will lead him to do wrong things and end up giving up.

“I just don’t understand how come a player like him is not getting a team. Its shocking because everyone knows that he is a good player and he will add value at any club. But with the way things are going he is going to end up with a low self-esteem and giving up on career. There were people who made promises to make a plan for him, but still, nothing is happening,” said another source.

