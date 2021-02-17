Mgosi 17.2.2021 09:33 am

Ex-Pirates striker Gabuza offered new deal at SuperSport

Phakaaathi Reporter
Ex-Pirates striker Gabuza offered new deal at SuperSport

Thamsanqa Gabuza of SuperSport United (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Gabuza joined SuperSport from Orlando Pirates in 2019 and has established himself as a trusted soldier in Kaitano Tembo’s army.

SuperSport United have offered striker, Thamsanqa Gabuza a two-year extension to his current deal with the club.

The 33-year-old from Ladysmith in the KwaZulu-Natal midlands has formed a dangerous partnership with Bradley Grobler at Matsatsantsa.

“They are keen to keep him and have moved quickly to tie him down. But he has not signed the new deal yet as he asked to have it looked at by his ‘agent’ Irvin Khoza (chairman of Orlando Pirates). He and Khoza have a father-son relationship and he takes the chairman’s advice seriously,” said a source.

Gabuza once said that Khoza was his agent in an interview with Robert Marawa’s Marawa TV.

Meanwhile, SuperSport have joined the race for Bloemfontein Celtic’s Siphelele Luthuli’s signature.

Phakaaathi earlier reported that Luthuli was on the wanted list at both Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs but Matsatsantsa a Pitori have also made some enquiries, making their interest in the player known.

“He is a favourite of coach Kaitano (Tembo) outside of SuperSport players. He has sent a request to management to try and get him Luthuli for next season and negotiations should start soon if not already,” said the source.

