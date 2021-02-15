Mgosi 15.2.2021 05:39 pm

Modise set for Pirates return

Phakaaathi Reporter
Modise set for Pirates return

Teko Modise could be on his way back to Orlando Pirates. Picture: BackpagePix.

Orlando Pirates chairman, Irvin Khoza is said to be secretly negotiating with former star, Teko Modise trying to convince him to come back into the club. Modise retired from football almost two seasons ago taking up a position at Cape Town City’s as part of the club’s backroom staff. ALSO READ: Warriors camp provides update […]

Orlando Pirates chairman, Irvin Khoza is said to be secretly negotiating with former star, Teko Modise trying to convince him to come back into the club.

Modise retired from football almost two seasons ago taking up a position at Cape Town City’s as part of the club’s backroom staff.

ALSO READ: Warriors camp provides update on Chiefs Billiat

A source said Khoza wants the former midfielder to join the club’s technical team because he feels he can add value and his skills are wasted on TV.

Modise is currently one of the well versed and eloquent analysts at SuperSport TV who broadcast DStv Premiership matches.

“Khoza has been speaking to him but Teko is not indicating whether he is interested or not as he considers the option. He has however said he wants to do some coaching classes before he gets into the field of coaching,” said a source.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Pirates coach Zinnbauer targets victory in Botswana  13.2.2021
Keeping a clean sheet against Jwaneng is vital, says Pirates’ Motshwari 12.2.2021
Botswana outfit Jwaneng ready for Orlando Pirates 11.2.2021



EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Dudu Myeni is officially a delinquent director

Breaking News Zondo commission to ask ConCourt to jail Zuma for contempt

Politics MKMVA warns against any ‘foolhardy attempt’ to arrest Zuma

Business News Data shows terrifying collapse of newspapers

Africa Zimbabwe beats SA to the vaccine jab


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

Phakaaathi


today in print

Read Today's edition