Kaizer Chiefs target Glad Africa goalkeeper

Kaizer Chiefs are believed to have already started their recruitment drive for next season and may have already roped in former Uthongathi FC goalkeeper, Celi Ndwandwe.

ALSO READ: Warriors camp provides update on Chiefs’ Billiat

A source has claimed that the 28-year-old Ndwandwe was invited to train with Amakhosi last week and after impressing was called into the office.

“He trained just once and was called into the office which probably means he had impressed. He is an experienced keeper although he has not played in the Premiership yet.

“He could be signed as a third choice for next season as the club is expected to release a number of players at the end of the season,” said the source.

Ndwandwe has previously played at Free State Stars, Royal, Eagles, Real Kings and Maluti FET. Amakhosi meanwhile already have four keepers in their books with Itumeleng Khune, Daniel Akpeyi, Bruce Bvuma and Brylon Petersen.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.