New TTM boss Abram Sello set to crack the whip

The Venda-based side recently changed ownership after numerous cases of maladministration under Mulaudzi’s watch and he vows to deal decisively with those who are dragging their feet.

New Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila boss Abram Sello is set to crack the whip on those who have been “sleeping on the job” under the ownership of former club boss Lawrence Mulaudzi.

“In a case like this, you would expect a new boss to immediately vacuum the rot as the club has been run to the ground, and bring in his own people. But he is looking to give everyone a fair chance to prove themselves but those who have been sleeping on the job will be dealt with harshly,” said a source.

Meanwhile, TTM edged Maritzburg United 1-0 in a DStv Premiership match played at the Harry Gwala Stadium on Friday night.

Thabo Mnyamane scored the winning goal for Vhadau Vha Damani in the first half.

The Limpopo side left Harry Gwala Stadium all smiles with a pocketful of points after their 1-0 win, but they remain 14th on the log standings.

