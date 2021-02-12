Maritzburg management divided on coach Middendorp, source reveals

Maritzburg United management are said to be divided on the future of coach Ernst Middendorp.

ALSO READ: Maritzburg keen to re-sign out-of-favour SuperSport striker Rusike

A source said there some who feel the German mentor has not improved the situation since his arrival.

“The main thing is that they were divided o whether to get him back in the first place, and now that things haven’t gone as anticipated with him at the helm, there is some unhappiness.

“I think it hurts them that Owen Da Gama who was offered to them and they declined has managed to turn things around at TA Galaxy,” said the source.

Meanwhile, as reported earlier, Maritzburg have started negotiations with SuperSport United over the possibility of the KwaZulu-Natal club getting Evans Rusike back either on loan or on a full time basis.

Rusike has faded into oblivion at Matsatsantsa and Maritzburg want to save him.

“Ernst (Middendorp, coach of Maritzburg) likes Rusike and feels he can help the club as they are struggling to move away from relegation. I don’t know how far the talks have gone but it shouldn’t be a problem because I heard SuperSport don’t have any space for him anymore as he is not in the coach’s plans,” said a source.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.